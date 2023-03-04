Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Rudy Gobert, Wolves

Finished with 22 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the floor, and 14 rebounds, including five on the offensive end.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Wolves-high assists for Jordan McLaughlin in only 17 minutes of action, McLaughlin was also a team-best plus-11 and had two steals.

4 Consecutive games D'Angelo Russell has missed for the Lakers because of a right ankle sprain.

23 Combined points for the other former Wolves who started for the Lakers. Malik Beasley scored 15 points and Jarred Vanderbilt had eight.