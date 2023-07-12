Minnesotans eligible for rebates passed last session could be getting a check by mail or directly in their bank accounts by this fall, as long as their information is up to date.

The Department of Revenue issued a new form this week for people to update their address and direct deposit information to receive the rebates, which are $260 for individuals with a gross adjusted income of up to $75,000 and $520 for married filers with an income up to $150,000. Families can get an additional rebate check for up to three dependents, for a maximum of $1,300.

Minnesotans don't need to apply for the rebates, which the department will determine based on income tax filings for calendar year 2021.

But revenue officials wants anyone whose address or banking information has changed since then to make updates before 5 p.m. on July 28. The state issued the form in four different languages.

The rebates were part of a $3 billion package of tax cuts and increases passed last session that also includes cuts in Social Security income taxes, a new child tax credit and tax increases on some wealthier Minnesotans and businesses with a presence overseas.

The state estimates more than 2.5 million Minnesota households are eligible for a rebate under the tax bill. It's been more than two decades since lawmakers last sent Minnesotans similar one-time rebate checks pitched by former Gov. Jesse Ventura.

Since then, tax filing technology has improved. The state recently got some experience sending out direct payments through the COVID-19 frontline worker program.

Eligible Minnesotans whose information hasn't changed since 2021 do not need to do anything to get their rebate. The state will send checks directly to bank accounts of Minnesotans who submitted that information. If there's no banking information on file, residents will get a check mailed to the address on their 2021 tax return.

Residents had to live in Minnesota for part or all of the year in 2021 to be eligible.