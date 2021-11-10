Researchers at the University of Minnesota have adapted a test for some human neurodegenerative diseases to detect chronic wasting disease (CWD) prions in live deer, fecal matter and soil. Deer carrying prions that cause CWD shed the pathogenic proteins for months before showing signs of illness, and because currently available tests are extremely difficult to administer to live animals, scientists usually find cases after the fact. But because this new and rapid infield test has not been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has been reported that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and state Board of Animal Health have declined to use it.

As a veterinarian following the progression of this disease in North America, I find it appalling that these responsible agencies are taking such a position. So I advise deer hunters and venison consumers to take every precaution and appeal to Gov. Tim Walz to investigate and override this bureaucratic paralysis. There is urgency since this disease is spreading through deer herds across the U.S., and it may be only a matter of time before it mutates and infects other species, including us.

Michael W. Fox, Golden Valley

CLIMATE CHANGE

Reconsider pipeline expansions

After years of obfuscation and outright denial, fossil fuel industries have begrudgingly acknowledged that there is a direct relationship between climate change and the products they bring to market — products so intertwined with human existence that we are told that we cannot "flip a switch." We are told a shift of energy sources will be a transition. Let's take a look at recent local history.

The Alberta Clipper pipeline was put into service in 2010 with a crude oil capacity of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd). In 2015, it was expanded to move up to 880,000 bpd.

The Sandpiper pipeline was proposed in 2013. It was designed to deliver 375,000 bpd to Enbridge's Superior terminal. The project was scrapped in 2016 when Enbridge opted to buy a large interest in the Dakota Access pipeline. It started moving 570,000 bpd in 2017 and expanded it to 750,000 bpd in 2021. There are plans to expand it to 1.1 million bpd.

The new Line 3 pipeline transports an additional 370,000 bpd to Superior, bringing the Line 3 capacity to 760,000 bpd. Concurrently, Line 61 was expanded from 996,000 bpd to a 1.2 million bpd capacity to move Line 3's additional capacity south from Superior.

Gov. Tim Walz has said, "One pipeline is not going to be where we win this battle on climate change." The governor mischaracterized the issue. If the objective is transition, the very first thing we would do is discontinue permitting expansions that bring more fossil fuel to market. This is the low-hanging fruit.

Jerry Striegel, St. Paul

VACCINES

Who did, should and won't get them

Many Americans think the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate is an example of executive branch overreach. A retired friend of mine has a clotting disorder and would rather not get a vaccine and instead continue to do what he's been doing for months (masking, hand-washing, distancing). Another friend has a serious autoimmune disorder and does not want to "fire up" his already "overcharged" immune system. There can be no long-term guarantees of safety for the COVID-19 vaccine — after all, the vaccines have only been around for 10 months.

I'm not opposed to the vaccines, and I am not anti-vax. I recently got a hepatitis B vaccine. Thankfully, I don't have to get a hepatitis B booster jab every six months, because it's an effective and well-established vaccine. If you chose to get a vaccine for COVID-19, go ahead. It's your free choice. But many are opposed to the federal mandate. Choosing between a jab or a job is not a free choice. As a practical matter, a federal mandate won't work. Certainly, it will further divide the nation.

Alternatively, how about promoting the testing option? Why not give it more emphasis and support?

Make it free and available everywhere. The results can be available in a few minutes. In fact, researchers at Ohio State University have developed a breathalyzer test that can produce results in seconds. A person could show up for work 10 minutes early and get tested. It would be as easy as wiping your feet at the door. It could even be done daily. People who test positive could be identified and quarantine themselves promptly. Let's not forget that the fully vaccinated can also be spreaders/shedders, partly because they may be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. Testing might be good for the vaccinated as well.

Before we attempt to force a medical treatment on people, let's focus on testing as a win-win option.

We know from experience that once a massive federal bureaucracy is set up (enforcement of the mandate), it will be with us forever.

Yes, the 2001 Patriot Act is still on the books. "May I see your papers, sir?"

J. Paul Brown, St. Paul

I took my 11-year-old to the Mall of America for her long-awaited COVID vaccine and I want to give top praise to the program coordinators and workers. From the beginning to end, I was incredibly impressed by the experience. Parking was easy, and there were signs directing us through the mall. Once we arrived, the team was organized and efficient, and everyone was cheerful and happy! The space was decorated in a rainbow of colors with fun balloons and images. Each and every one of these workers went out of their way to extend warmth, excitement and cheer to these young kiddos. It was such an unexpected surprise to be met with such joy, positivity and efficiency that I want to ensure these workers know they are loved and appreciated. Thank you for all that you are doing to help keep our community safe!

Sarah Peterson, Minneapolis

I was truly disappointed to read columnist Jim Souhan blaming the Vikings' loss on Sunday on someone's personal choice's regarding their health care ("Smith's absence, offense's stalls let team down," Nov. 8). I shouldn't be surprised; he reacted the same way toward coach Jerry Kill's health care decisions when he was with the Gophers. To put the blame on Harrison Smith — who didn't play, because he was not allowed to play due to the team's COVID-19 protocols — is childish, myopic, downright foolish and just plain wrong.

From whom, or where, did Harrison Smith contract the virus? Could he have gotten it from anyone of the tens of thousands of unmasked, no-proof-of-vaccination-or-negative-test-required Vikings fans inside U.S. Bank stadium last week?

The Vikings' organization obviously does not believe the science supports restricting their fans' independent choices.

They should give Mr. Harrison the same courtesy.

Terry T. Lundberg, St. Paul

Jim Souhan's critique of Aaron Rodgers ("Rodgers' hubris is fully revealed," Nov. 5) is spot on! I think Jim may be considered one of the most thought-provoking, intellectual writers in sports. He rises above the humdrum and the repetitive that dominates this part of our media. I, like Jim, was hopeful we'd get Aaron over here eventually, but now I am also no longer interested in that move. We — the public — too often make gods of certain career folks (sports, entertainment, etc.). Their lifestyles and incomes are outside reality. Too many lose track of the common sense and common courtesy that should be practiced daily in society. Instead of sadness when Rodgers retires, too many of us will feel a sense of relief.

Nancy Lanthier Carroll, Roseville

