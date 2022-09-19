Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Dropping off busloads of unscheduled migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in D.C. and flying two planes of unscheduled migrants to Martha's Vineyard is cartoonishly, knee-slappingly clever ("Migrants say they were misled about destination," Sept. 17). Standing ovation, folks, for evil in action. Remember: Don't get mad; get even.

But this is not checkers, nor chess. This is humanity in desperate need. Human beings who have survived terrors that you and I can't even imagine. Human beings who seek only a chance to work for their living in a safe environment. Human beings who believe in our promise of asylum, our welcome to the world's "wretched refuse."

Yes, we have an enormous challenge. Yes, it's much bigger than we ever imagined. But we, too, are bigger than we imagine. We have not stepped up earnestly under either party's political administration to face and actualize what our principles demand. True, it's not fair to expect our border states to handle the entire problem. Sending migrants to other states is logical, and it is kind to those in need when we apportion them in a fair and civilized manner — which, of course, means scheduling their arrival times so plans can be put in place that will work for all concerned.

Has "decency" departed our vocabulary? Our behavior?

Shawn O'Rourke Gilbert, Edina

•••

So, from the headlines, we are supposed to believe that Republican governors' bussing or flying migrants to liberal enclaves is a "cruel circus" or a "political stunt." It's hard to get past headlines' supplanting of fact for opinion, of news for propaganda. Where is the cruelty? Martha's Vineyard is on my bucket list. And is it cruel to give citizens of sanctuary cities a chance to live up to their "All are welcome here" signs? As for the "political stunt," liberal outrage gives us a view into one of the more popular games they play, "How dare you do to us what we do to you!" President Joe Biden opened the floodgates into border states and has been parachuting migrants into various cities on flights for a while. Is the distinction that it hasn't been reported, which would bring into play another liberal game: "If a tree falls in a forest, and liberal journalists didn't report it, it didn't really happen"?

The game may be entering a more dangerous phase, with liberals like California Gov. Gavin Newsom calling for federal investigations of Republican governors. Conservatives recognize that liberals have a tell that gives away what they are doing: They accuse you of doing what they are actually doing. Ponder for a moment what that portends when they have been calling their adversaries "fascists."

Chip Allen, Woodbury

•••

Last week I read about the efforts to change the curriculum in our schools to preach the story of American exceptionalism. At the same time, we are hearing about the scourge of migrants invading our country. It is time that we start ignoring the distortions of the truth that we are getting.

Let's look at the reality of the United States. In the 2020 census, just 3% of the respondents considered themselves Native American and Alaskan Native, alone or in combination with another race. That means 97% of us are either migrants or descended from migrants. The truth is that one of the reasons for America's greatness is that most of the people who settled this land were in search of the opportunity offered by it. They were willing to take the risk of leaving the known for the unknown. They were willing to work hard and take risks to improve their lot in life. This is the exceptionalism of America that has made this a great nation. Today, we again have migrants at our door. They also are in search of a better life for their families, in search of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They are willing to work hard and are willing to support our great country.

We need these migrants to fill our jobs and provide the new blood and enthusiasm to maintain our nation and our democracy. Through our history these migrants, whether people of color or white, have helped keep us great. At the same time Americans have resented these newcomers, yet they helped make us a great country: keeping us united during the Civil War, welding us together by building the Transcontinental Railroad, and keeping us free during World War I and II. Migrants will help keep us great if we decide to let them in.

Jim Weygand, Carver

•••

The moving of migrants by Republican governors in the southern part of the United States to blue states and regions is completely abhorrent. This political stunt is way too similar to authoritarian leader and Vladimir Putin confidante Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus who used Syrian refugees as pawns by flooding them onto the Belarusian border with Poland in 2021.

It is true that not everyone should be allowed into America and that America does need a border patrol. However, I get frustrated when humanitarianism gets lost in the name of political grandstanding. The sickening displays of dumping human beings by these governors to regions across the country must be a warning to Minnesota voters to not elect someone as governor who would pull stunts like this — like Republican candidate Scott Jensen — and re-elect incumbent Tim Walz instead in November. I can only feel solace in the fact that these blue states will care for these traumatized individuals as they work out what to do with them instead of treating them like they are inhuman.

William Cory Labovitch, South St. Paul

CRIME

What tipped the scales?

I had to laugh out loud while reading last week's story about the Minnesota attorney general investigating Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas in Minneapolis ("AG probe targets North Side corner," Sept. 16).

"Keeping people and communities safe takes everyone, so I encourage anyone with concerns about these businesses to come forward," says Keith Ellison. Even Mayor Jacob Frey weighs in. My question: Where have you people been the past few years? The shootings that took place there a few days ago were the tipping point? What about the many other police calls to these businesses since 2019? Were they not enough, or not important enough as long as they're contained to those sites? Scores of community residents have expressed their "concerns" over the years to everyone and anyone in this city who might be able to intervene with nary an email answered or a solution offered. Almost every community meeting I've attended has had questions about why these businesses have been allowed to operate as is for so long. Why now?

Better late than never, I suppose. I'd just like to know who had enough pull to light a fire under these officials because I'd love to meet him or her. We've got a few other issues that need attending to.

Jeanne Torma, Minneapolis

MIKE KLINGENSMITH

Congratulations and thank you

Congratulations to Mike Klingensmith, aka "Superman," for saving the wrapped gift at my door every day for the last several decades! ("Star Tribune publisher will retire in 2023," Sept. 16.) Newspapers are a threatened species and without the direction and leadership of this former fellow "Fridleyite" I wouldn't know what to do with my days. His work behind the scenes is a tribute to our community and, dare I say, the nation. This platform, digital and physical, has had an enormous impact on our thoughts and behaviors throughout our lives.

Thank you, Mr. Klingensmith! Let's just hope whoever is chosen as the next CEO and publisher is just as conscientious, determined and effective as you! They will have big shoes to fill!

Sharon E. Carlson, Andover