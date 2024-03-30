Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Silly Duluthians, they are too small-minded to know what's best for their own community! Why, Kathy Cargill wouldn't want to live in any of the "pieces of crap" houses she had torn down to build nice new (probably McMansion) houses for family members, so obviously she knows best! And who wouldn't want a new pickleball court? It was to be her token gift to the hillbilly Park Point residents, no doubt. Thank goodness she blazed into town in one of her McLarens to save this backward hick town from itself!

Barbara Addington, St. Louis Park





•••





Is there anything to say regarding Kathy Cargill and her Park Point adventure that overrides the desire to simply deprive the story of any more oxygen, and help the woman stay away from a microphone? Perhaps, just barely.

The saga does serve as a good reminder that no rung of the socio-economic ladder has a monopoly on virtue, wisdom and humility — or crassness and condescension, for that matter. This should come as no surprise given Elon Musk's routine brags, but local stories can catch us forgetting that Minnesota does not always equal Nice.

At the same time it's important to remember that there are seriously rich people who are also serious about doing good — like MacKenzie Scott, generously trusting that virtuous, hardworking, passionate people will find better ways to spend her money than she ever could. Not enough of them, perhaps, but they are out there.

It's also worthwhile to look for connection and humanity in every circumstance. A search for Kathy Cargill quickly reveals that she's crazy about McLarens, and owns a stable of them. McLarens! Equal parts technology, racing legacy and art. I'm a car guy, and I just can't hold a grudge against someone who loves McLarens that much.

For the residents of Duluth and Park Point, I'm happy the area is kept from ruin for the time being. Keep the pets on a short leash and look twice when crossing the street, though. McLaren owners are passionate, and usually more focused on their driving than their neighbors.

John L. Ibele, Minneapolis





•••





Beginning in the late 19th century the citizens of Duluth played a significant role in the development of the Cargill company. The coordinated efforts of the officials of the city and of the port of Duluth as well as the labor of ordinary citizens who worked the docks were instrumental in shipping Cargill grain through the port to markets.

It may be that Kathy Cargill, who married into the family wealth, does not know of the contributions of Duluth to the family business. Such ignorance would explain her willingness to slander the citizens of the city in a national publication. In doing so, she also revealed her own character by using a vulgar expression.

It is likely that the leaders of the Cargill company and of the Cargill family do appreciate the efforts of the people of Duluth in the creation of the wealth they enjoy. This is the time to express that appreciation.

Michael W. McNabb, Lakeville (and former Duluth resident)





•••





I am on Cargill's side. The use of residential property is subject to a maze of federal, state and local laws, rules, ordinances and regulations. As long as the owner complies with all the rules, they may do whatever they want on their property without having to explain themselves to anyone. Of course, some citizens in Duluth are curious to know what Cargill intends to do. But that doesn't give them the right to interrogate her and does not impose any duty on her to explain herself. Whatever she decides is no one's business but her own.

John D. Sens, Savage





•••





We really don't say "don't pee in your Cheerios" around here.

First of all, Cheerios are sacred, being from a local company and all. (Speaking of sacred, I was born and raised in Duluth and have a glass jar of Park Point sand in my home.)

Perhaps you don't know an expression that we all know and use, courtesy of Mr. Rogers: "Won't you be my neighbor?"

Andrea Bolger, Minneapolis





STATE GROWTH

Immigration is just a Band-Aid

Evan Ramstad has been a good addition to the Star Tribune columnist lineup, filling some large shoes admirably. He tries to identify ways Minnesota can be more successful and also take care of its citizens.

However, there is a persistent thread in his analysis that is ultimately detrimental to the planet, to Minnesota and to our long-range planning. The continued focus on growth and increasing the population leads to greater use of resources and pollution ("Time for the state to get out of its own way when it comes to growth," March 24).

Go back to early COVID and note how much cleaner our air was with less traffic. Clean air means better lives for all of us. How will these additional people get to where they need to? More roads? More cars, more pollution?

Focusing on growing our population distracts us from working toward an efficient use of our resources and enabling our current citizens to flourish. Can we tax differently to ensure our long-term success? Can we better educate our populate to be more efficient? (We should be embarrassed with our educational "achievement.") Look at what Japan is achieving by finally making the workplace more accessible to women.

If we want to sustain Minnesota we should focus on the people we have. Universal child care, universal health care and equally funded schools for all Minnesotans (not better funded schools in wealthy suburbs). Many Minnesotans hate to leave their home state. They want to have families here to remain among friends and family. Our state could do so much better for families to ensure all children have an equal opportunity before they start and once they get to school.

More immigrants will not address the flaws in our system, only cover them up. The old saw that growth hides warts, while true, describes a cynical way to address our state's issues.

Make no mistake, it takes courage to immigrate someplace new, especially a new country. I support immigration and want to help those that need it. But our success should not rely on new people arriving; it should focus on enabling our residents to achieve their dreams.

Paul Scott, Bloomington





DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

Close the dictionary and get to work

Regarding Loren Robert Thacker's commentary where he expresses his bewilderment as to what diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are all about, here's a tip: They are about seeking to understand others ("Without defining terms, confusion," Opinion Exchange, March 24). It's telling that Thacker is himself taking up half a page of the newspaper "angry shouting" about angry shouting, space that could have been used to address meaningful issues that actually impact people's lives. Data overwhelmingly shows inequities in Minnesota in health care, housing, education, compensation and job opportunities, by many measures (race, ethnicity and gender). Want to throw up additional barriers? Take a page from Thacker's book and spend your time debating the definition of equity vs. actually paying attention to the problem, and then doing the work.

Nina Clark, Minneapolis