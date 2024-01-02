Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Thanks to Rachel Blount for her fantastic recognition of Jessie Diggins ("In highs and lows, finding room for joy," Dec. 26), our Minnesota homestate hero and the Star Tribune's Sportsperson of 2023. Also thanks to the Strib for its constant coverage of our "shrinking ski season" (Readers Write, Dec. 18) and water shortage ("Making snow, from the groundwater up," (Dec. 12).

Besides all of Jessie's huge contributions as Olympic champion, inspirational teammate, spokesperson for eating disorders and role model for thousands of young (and old) Nordic skiers, Jessie is a concerned citizen.

Ms. Diggins is a board member for POW (Protect Our Winters); she is an endorser of Citizens' Climate Lobby's legislation the "Energy Innovation Act" (a carbon fee and dividend policy to help reach the Paris emission goals by 2050). She has testified before Congress on the impact climate change is having on her sport and the huge carbon footprint necessary to find snow to train on.

As a 44-year Birkie (North America's largest cross country ski race) skier and City of Lakes Loppet supporter, I am reminded this winter of the urgency we all need to embrace to support our state in reaching the lofty goals set by our Legislature (100% carbon-free electricity by 2040) and to do it in a nonpartisan way. Winter, water and loons don't give a damn if you are a Democrat or a Republican. We are all Minnesotans and we love our seasons.

As we hoist our new state flag on May 11, let's all find a way to find our inner Diggins, inspire our friends and families to take the simple steps to transition toward clean energy, and show the care for our environment that supports our passions as Minnesotans. Citizenship takes work. Contact your national and local leaders requesting action.

Paul Thompson, Edina

The writer is president of the Birchleggings Club and founder of Cool Planet Skiers.

URBAN COUGAR

Further context

I disagree with several assertions made by a Dec. 25 letter writer that a mountain lion's tragic end in our metro area was due to climate change and its loss of habitat due to human encroachment. On the contrary, per researchers, cougars are solitary creatures that push deeper into wilderness regions due to human activity, avoiding contact rather than seeking it.

The Twin Cities cougar wandered away from its wilderness Nebraska home (and presumably through vast stretches of remote, rural South Dakota or Iowa) before meeting its unfortunate death in a large city. It's unlikely the cougar was "desperately seeking food" as the writer states, while it bypassed regions with large populations of deer and other wildlife on which to feed in order to wander paved city streets.

While it may be convenient for the writer to blame humans, it's a biological fact that around 3 in 4 young male cougars are killed by more dominant males in their home range within two years of birth. As a result, most develop some level of wanderlust, and for unknown reasons, some also travel vast distances without stopping. Climate change and human activity did not drive this animal deep into the heart of a large metro area.

Roger L. Cormier, Maple Grove

MARY MORIARTY

A recall is in order

A Dec. 27 letter writer supporting Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarity" states: "I'm on the side of mercy. Now here's a case where it seems excessive." The writer goes on to explain that this support holds even though an underage person accused of murder may have been let off with probation what amounts to a slap on the wrist — too much mercy.

The article doesn't go into the details, but the writer was apparently referring to the Steve Markey case. Markey was shot to death four years ago as two teens allegedly tried to carjack him. One teenage suspect received 21 years in prison. The other will receive probation.

I ran for office in the recent Minneapolis City Council election. My campaign focused on restoring law and order in Minneapolis. I was not the only person running on this issue. There was at least one other candidate running on the same issue. While I was distributing literature for my campaign, a woman informed me that her car had recently been carjacked. She wanted to know what I could do about it if elected. I informed her that the Minneapolis City Council is not responsible for prosecuting crimes committed in Minneapolis. This is currently the responsibility of Moriarity.

After some discussion we were both in agreement that underage people who commit carjacking as well as other violent acts, including murder, should be punished and held accountable for their actions. Since getting elected in 2022, Moriarity has consistently recommended overly lenient sentences for underage offenders, and at least in the Steve Markey case, her leniency also extends to those who commit violent acts, including murder. I do not agree with her position whatsoever and feel that she should be removed from office. Her term expires in January 2027. A recall election to remove her next year would be appropriate.

Robert Sullentrop, Minneapolis

TRUMP'S VALUES

A Jewish perspective

I read "Trump and Christians: A wakeup call" (Readers Write, Dec. 23) with interest and appreciation, and believe that similar arguments apply to Jewish people, as well. While I am not a Jewish scholar and cannot speak for all Jews, I am aware that former President Donald Trump's beliefs and behaviors are an affront to nearly everything I learned in my Jewish upbringing.

I'll start with the core value of tzedakah, which is a moral obligation to care for others, especially those who are struggling. I have been aghast at the ways in which Trump makes fun of vulnerable people. My heart broke for all the people affected by his numerous bankruptcies, including all the students of Trump University. Trump has announced his intentions to target Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security in his next presidency, while increasing tax cuts for the rich. In these ways and many others, Trump has demonstrated repeatedly that he is interested solely in serving himself and possibly his rich cronies, but not those who need help the most.

Another key value in Judaism is devotion to family, which Trump has disregarded numerous times through his affairs, as well as his predatory comments and behavior toward women.

A third Jewish value is the importance of being honest, to which Trump does not adhere, as confirmed by those close to him. Jews also are raised with the responsibility to be learned and to verify information from various sources, leaving me baffled as to how any Jewish person can accept Trump's words at face value.

Last, another area of deep concern is Trump's ties to white supremacists and Christian nationalism, including announcing numerous times (on video) his insistence that everyone must say "Merry Christmas" instead of "Happy Holidays." Trump's recent comments echoing Hitler's words regarding immigrants "poisoning the blood" of Americans also were horrifying.

In short, Donald Trump is the antithesis of a mensch ("a person of integrity and honor"). Anyone adhering to Jewish values, including leaders of Jewish congregations, should not be supporting this amoral, selfish and dangerous man.

Lynn Strauss, Plymouth