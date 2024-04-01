Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Setting aside the mixed statistics that make an exact comparison impossible (15,000 to 31,000 vehicles, 6,600 transit riders and 220-280 bicyclists), it is self-evident to everyone except the City Council of Minneapolis, its street department and an exceedingly small but exceedingly noisy cohort of bicyclists that the removal of a general traffic lane and curbside parking to be replaced with a "two-way protected bicycle lane" is lunacy. ("City gets to work on Hennepin overhaul," April 1.) It is, however, completely consistent with the "improvements" to Blaisdell Avenue and other streets that can no longer accommodate emergency vehicles, require evasive action to avoid the poles and islands that confuse drivers, turn the streets into a maze, and make plowing and navigation a nightmare.

Where is the leadership in Minneapolis that is representing the majority of residents?

Susan Barnes, Minneapolis





Have hope! The Hennepin Avenue construction will give way to a safer, quieter and more pleasant street that will serve Uptown and the city for decades to come. Before the new bus-rapid transit lanes, E. Lake Street was a loud speedway that discouraged walking and enjoying the small businesses along the way. After a summer of construction and dust, Lake is quieter, safer and a place I more frequently want to be. I now find myself spending more time ducking into new or newly discovered small businesses and better able to appreciate the biggest commercial corridor in south Minneapolis. With patience, we can continue to build our streets for people no matter how we get around.

Elliot Altbaum, Minneapolis





DONALD TRUMP

Trumpism, Christianity a toxic mix

I am appalled at the appearance of a fundraising Bible to which has been added the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and more. While these documents are part of a secular canon that many of us hold sacred, adding them to a Bible is deeply offensive. It is offensive not only because the candidate who benefits from its sale has consistently acted and spoken in ways that are not consonant with the book's content, but for a much more important reason: the rise of Christian nationalism among us.

In their white paper following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty defined this dangerous trend. "Christian nationalism is a political ideology and cultural framework that seeks to merge American and Christian identities, distorting both the Christian faith and America's constitutional democracy. Christian nationalism relies on the mythological founding of the United States as a 'Christian nation,' singled out for God's providence in order to fulfill God's purposes on earth. Christian nationalism demands a privileged place for Christianity in public life, buttressed by the active support of government at all levels."

The sacred documents of the U.S. enshrine separation of church and state for very important reasons, creating safety for the remarkable tapestry of belief among citizens. The Christian scriptures call those of us who follow them to radical acceptance of others, even to death on a cross. Christian nationalism is the antithesis of these values.

Those of us who love — who revere — our holy texts should decry this crass, materialistic expression of Christian nationalism, particularly in these holiest of days. And even as we continue to pray that the God of our understanding, however we understand God, will bless the United States.

The Rev. Trish Sullivan Vanni, Eden Prairie





Per the March 30 Star Tribune, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is "honored to partner with" former President Donald Trump, after previously certifying Joe Biden's election and calling the Jan. 6 riot "violence that runs counter to everything we stand for as a country" ("After 'RINO' insults, Emmer to chair Trump campaign in Minnesota," March 30). Trump's efforts and ongoing lies after the 2020 election stand as an insurrection, an effort to overturn our nation's constitution and democracy. The GOP's lack of integrity in not calling out Trump, his actions and his ongoing Big Lie continue to fuel the fire of our nation's polarization. All GOP supporters who support Trump are stooges licking his golden sneakers. It is a classic demonstration of "the end justifies the means," stooping to hiding the truth and fostering disinformation to gain power and vilify anyone not in Trump's tribe.

In several states the GOP corruptly pursued fraudulent electoral representatives to overturn the election results. In supporting Trump the GOP supports his corrupt behavior and is destroying the pursuit of truth in America. This is incredibly dishonest and reprehensible. The entire GOP should clearly and openly recognize that the election was not stolen. Yet Emmer and the GOP are honored to support the man. Not supporting the truth is truly tragic for America.

Bruce Hermansen, Apple Valley





PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

So much for a secret ballot

The writer of the letter "Running away with your contact info" (Readers Write, April 1) and I likely disagree about several political issues, but regarding the rhetorical question he poses in his letter to the editor — "How many Minnesotans choose not to vote just to avoid this scenario?" — we're on the same page, and my answer is, "At least one." The one time I was required (by law, in another state) to register by political party in order to vote in a primary election, it took me four years of letters and occasional phone calls to get my name removed from the kinds of fundraising and other lists that the writer mentions. I vowed then that I would not take part in any more primary elections unless I could do so without providing any personal information to any political party. Thus, I did not vote in the most recent Minnesota primary, nor will I do so in the future, unless and until that egregiously politically self-serving law is scrubbed from the books.

Ray Schoch, Minneapolis





TRASH

Companies have to step up

I am writing to express the urgent need for producers to take responsibility for reducing waste and use recyclable materials in their packaging. As state Rep. Sydney Jordan and state Sen. Kelly Morrison wrote in their recent Star Tribune commentary, "Packaging waste and printed paper now account for 40% of our waste stream" ("Minnesota has a growing trash problem," Opinion Exchange, March 19). Global plastic production is expected to double in the next 20 years.

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions and are demanding more sustainable products. Over 75% of Americans believe that manufacturers have a responsibility to recycle and reuse the packaging they produce, and 50% said they would be willing to change where they shop if it meant they used less packaging.

A new state bill, the packaging waste and cost reduction act (SF 3561/HF 3577), would hold plastic producers accountable by having them pay a nominal fee that would go toward redesigning their products to reduce packaging and to use nontoxic, reusable, recyclable and compostable materials. The total cost is between 0 and 1% of a company's gross revenue. The bill will also ensure recycling services are available to all Minnesotans, which means less waste going to landfills and incinerators.

It is time for producers to step up and take responsibility for their role in the waste crisis by using recyclable materials in their packaging.

Margot Trout, St. Paul