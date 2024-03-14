Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

The $3.7 billion state surplus is a testament to Minnesotans' hard work in generating massive profits for corporations. The Star Tribune editorial arguing hoarding cash in the state reserves ("Save, don't spend, state surplus," March 1) ignores the real crisis that Minnesota families face with the enormous cost of child care. I'm a public school teacher, and the financial strain of student loans, a mortgage and single parenthood means my salary doesn't stretch far enough. I earn too much to qualify for child care assistance yet too little to afford the cost of child care, which is nearly half my income — far surpassing the federal recommendation of 7% of income for child care expenses. I can either sideline my career to care for my three children or go into debt to pay for child care. My temporary solution is to be a graduate student, which allows me to qualify for child care assistance, but only for two semesters.

I am seriously considering moving to Illinois, where I have family, not because I want to, but because I cannot see a path that allows me to work and raise my children in Minnesota. Mine is one of many families trapped in a cycle where the soaring costs of child care create barriers to employment despite the necessity of affording child care.

The Great Start Affordability Act offered by state Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn and state Sen. Grant Hauschild will help families bridge this early learning gap until their children start kindergarten. Families like mine all over Minnesota need and deserve help now. We can't wait any longer.

LEGISLATURE

Excluding the ill

The odious attempt by Minnesota GOP Sen. Steve Drazkowski to disenfranchise 85,000 people in the Twin Cities from representation in the Minnesota Senate ("GOP effort to end remote voting draws ire of DFL," March 13) is neither appropriate or unexpected. His proposal that senators who are receiving cancer treatments or otherwise unable to vote from the floor be left out of the process is a blatant attempt to break our democratic process and empower the losing side in a free and fair election. I'm reminded of former GOP House Speaker Kurt Daudt's "master mute button."

So often we hear calls for better civics education in our schools. Civics has been taught in Minnesota public schools for over a century, but then again so has the Krebs cycle, and I doubt very many citizens remember those details. What we really need is civics continuing education, and it should be required of our elected representatives.

2024 ELECTION

Another race to the bottom

Aaron Rodgers is being considered by vanity candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. as his choice for vice president/running mate. Why not? They both have their bona fides in the conspiracy theory world, but shouldn't there be more? What qualifies an MVP football player to be vice president?

Is it his advanced degrees in political science? His study of world history and governments? Training in economic theories? His deep understanding of the legal foundations of the U.S. Constitution? Perhaps years of effective work in other political positions that honed his abilities? His proven capacity to get things done in our complicated political system? Did he have a hidden career in international relations? Diplomacy? The military? Did he at least have years serving others, not just himself?

Have we totally forgotten about minimal qualifications and demonstrable skills beyond just fame, wealth, entertainment or passing a football? In the contest for Kennedy's vice presidential candidate, even the other contender, Jesse Ventura, looks better ("Jesse Ventura on Kennedy's list for running mate," March 13). He surely has his crackpot bona fides too, but at least he served in the military and was elected both as mayor and governor.

UBER AND LYFT

Don't leave — raise prices

Why would Uber and Lyft shut down operations in Minneapolis if the city mandates a higher wage for their drivers? ("Will Uber and Lyft really leave Minneapolis? Maybe. Here's how it could play out," March 14.) Couldn't they simply raise their prices accordingly? If every rideshare company is required to pay the same minimum wage in the city, then all rideshare companies could charge a higher price in order to cover this higher cost. That's what other industries do. Minimum wage increases over the past several years have significantly raised the compensation for employees at fast-food restaurant chains. Those chains then raised their prices, but they didn't totally shut down their operations. Customers may not like the higher amount we end up paying for a hamburger or a ride, but at least we'll know that the increased price is helping to ensure that the people who work hard to provide those services are being paid a reasonable and fair wage.

Bob wants a ride somewhere. Carol wants to provide that ride for a fee. If they both agree on a price, the deal is made. They can even rate each other for others to see. What a perfect example of freedom for both parties. Economic freedom attracts people to America from all around the world and has been an engine for prosperity since this country was born.

Most of us probably agree that some government regulation of business is advisable. Workplace safety, consumer protection and truth in advertising come to mind. But I think that when it comes to deciding what a job is worth, it is best left up to the parties involved. I think that the city of Minneapolis should stay out of it.

Apparently the rideshare drivers do not understand the economic concept of supply and demand. If they receive a raise in rates thanks to the Minneapolis City Council, the increased revenue will attract more drivers. More Uber and Lyft drivers will make it more difficult for existing drivers to find riders. Then there will be another round of complaints from the drivers about not making enough money.

ISRAEL AND GAZA

Pressure Hamas to surrender

The brutal war that rages on in the Israeli/Palestinian conflict is horrific. The senseless loss of life on all fronts is truly devastating. When will Hamas lay down its arms and surrender? There is no doubt about Israel's victory in this conflict, one they did not ask for or start. When will calls for a cease-fire turn to calls for Hamas to surrender, return Palestine to its people and halt this bloodshed? The dismantling of the Hamas regime is the only way to restore power to the people of Gaza and achieve the ultimate goal of a two-state solution.

Let me see if I have this right. There are hundreds of trucks filled with food and other supplies for the starving people in Gaza lined up waiting to enter Gaza. However, the Israelis are hindering not only the entrance of the supplies but also the distribution of the supplies. To work around Israeli recalcitrance, the U.S. is going to build a pier on the Gaza beach, but that will take 30-60 days at least. And once the goods are off-loaded on the beach, there are no trucks to distribute them. Meanwhile the U.S. continues to supply Israel with more weaponry that will end up killing more Palestinians. So, on the one hand, the U.S. facilitates the killing of additional Palestinians, while at the same time making a very expensive, token gesture toward fewer Palestinian deaths from starvation.

Wouldn't it be simpler — and a lot less expensive — to withhold weapons from Israel until they cooperate and facilitate the aid?

Donald Empson, Oakdale