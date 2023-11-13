Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. The four biggest teams currently playing could not have had a weekend of more significant opposites.

Reusse gives plenty of praise to the Vikings and quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Minnesota won its fifth consecutive game — all five without Justin Jefferson and now two without Kirk Cousins — to improve to 6-4. The Wolves are the only local team hotter than that, with their winning streak up to six after an impressive win at Golden State.

The Gophers football team, meanwhile, gave up 600 yards and 49 points to Purdue. Were we really talking about a Big Ten West title just two weeks ago? And the Wild gave up eight goals Sunday. They now head to Sweden, which might be good timing for everyone — except Sweden

