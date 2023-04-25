Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has been nationally recognized for his work to more effectively advocate for and assist victims of sexual assault.

Choi was presented Professional Impact Award this month at the International Conference on Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Fighting for Change, an annual conference held by the nonprofit End Violence Against Women International. Choi said there has been significant progress in helping victims of sexual violence across Minnesota.

"But there's a lot more work to do. There's no finish line in this work," Choi said. "We're more on the beginning end of creating better system responses, and we're on the beginning part of better societal norms and culture and conversations around gender-based violence."

Choi's efforts to change societal norms around the issue date back to 2016. Training by a nationally-recognized sexual assault training expert led to a county-wide initiative referred to as "Ramsey County: A Start by Believing Community." That initiative worked to raise public awareness on the issue in order to improve the way that police and public officials respond to reports of sexual violence.

Estimates at the time stated that around 20 percent of sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement and less than three percent of those reports ended with an assailant's conviction and incarceration. It's unclear how that data has changed, but the most recent survey of Twin Cities college students conducted by the University of Minnesota found that just 3% of students who reported a sexual assault had reported it to the police.

As supervisor for SOS Sexual Violence Services, a Ramsey county rape-crisis program that launched in 1996, Emily Huemann has been a part of local efforts to help sexual assault victims. Huemann and her staff often listen to sexual assault victims and connect them to counselors and services through the SOS program's crisis line.

"There's been a lot of things that have happened in my 25-year-tenure with SOS, but the last five years or so has been a lot of reform that's been trying to take place in Ramsey County in response to sexual violence," Huemann said. "Trying to change the victims' experience when they report a sexual assault in Ramsey County – that's partly the work that I've been doing with the County Attorney's Office."

More reform could be around the corner. Artika Roller, executive director for the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, says she will support a crime victim services bill that could funnel $25 million towards organizations tackling intimate partner violence, sexual violence, general crimes and child abuse. The bill is still moving through the Minnesota House and Senate.