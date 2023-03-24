With tributes to Freddie Mercury still rampant following the biographical 2018 movie "Bohemian Rhapsody," his old bandmates in Queen are launching another tour celebrating the late singer's legacy, including a return to Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 27.

Queen's co-founding guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor again will be joined by animated replacement singer Adam Lambert in St. Paul and 13 other cities on their fall North America tour, announced Friday.

Tickets for all shows go on sale next Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. There are no presale options. Tour promoter Live Nation (which owns Ticketmaster) is not publicizing the prices it will charge the public in St. Paul's publicly owned hockey arena.

The latest sign of veteran acts fighting to control ticket prices — Ticketmaster is actually offering $5-$10 refunds to some Cure fans after frontman Robert Smith got hot-hot-hot over fees last week — Queen is disallowing ticket transfers above the original price.

The band posted a set of guidelines online at Ticketmaster, and wrote in a statement:

"In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the band are collaborating with the venues' ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets for The Rhapsody Tour so that they may only be transferred between fans at the original price. Fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances. Those who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using a face value ticket exchange, including the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange - which is free to use for buyers and sellers."

These 2023 concerts are being billed as a continuation of Queen's 2017-2019 Rhapsody Tour, but with a new stage production and some song variations. That tour sold out Xcel Center in 2019, underlining the phenomenon of the British band becoming bigger than ever with a multigenerational following the Oscar-winning 2018 biopic on Mercury, who died in 1991.