PWHL MINNESOTA GAMEDAY

7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Ottawa at Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN

Opening bell: Minnesota reversed two negative trends Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 shutout of New York and getting No. 1 draft pick Taylor Heise back from a five-game injury layoff. The team hopes to keep the momentum going against Ottawa. Minnesota holds a 3-0 record against Ottawa by the narrowest of margins, taking a pair of 2-1 victories and a 3-2 overtime win. Grace Zumwinkle scored in two of those games, netting the winner on Feb. 17. Ottawa ranks at the bottom of the league in scoring defense (2.79 goals allowed per game) and is 1-3 in its past four.

Watch her: Defender Sophie Jaques is known for her ability to generate offense, which is why Minnesota acquired her in the first trade in PWHL history. Jaques has delivered, contributing two goals and an assist in her past two games while running a power-play unit and logging big minutes. She was named the PWHL's second star of the week Monday.

Forecast: Tuesday's game begins an important stretch for Minnesota. Its next four games are at home, and the first three are against teams in the bottom half of the standings, providing an opportunity to improve or stabilize its position before the league starts a three-week break for the world championships. Banking three points against Ottawa, which has won only twice in six road games, would be a good start.



