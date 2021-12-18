La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions every Sunday.

There's a lot to like about the improved Timberwolves. Coach Chris Finch's best work is seen in D'Angelo Russell looking more like a two-way player and Anthony Edwards continuing his path to stardom. And the overall energy and aggressiveness have ticked upward.

The Wolves are 14-15 after Friday night's rout of the Lakers and positioned in the Western Conference in a spot that later this season would qualify for the NBA's play-in tournament. But there is a glaring flaw every time an opponent draws Karl-Anthony Towns away from the basket, or when the 6-11 Towns is on the perimeter: Their frontcourt gets exposed.

It was on display, particularly, last week against Cleveland as its front line of Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley was large and in charge during a blowout win over the Wolves. Fix this roster flaw, and the Wolves have a real chance at just their second winning season since 2005.

This is not a knock on the bundle of energy that is forward Jarred Vanderbilt or the undrafted free-agent center Naz Reid, who has carved out a nice role for himself. It's about pairing another big with Towns who can rebound and protect the rim. I'll give you a name I like: Myles Turner of Indiana. The Wolves would prosper from such a pairing.

I love the tools in Towns' toolbox, but he's driven me mad at times for his proclivity to leave the paint and face the basket, leaving the Wolves without a low-post presence. I still recall last season watching Towns post up 6-7 Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and then pass out of the post and run out to the three-point line.

Sigh. But that's how Towns plays.

Reports out of Indiana have the Pacers ready to trade several players, including Turner. Turner, 6-11, led the NBA in blocks per game last season and is doing so again this season while averaging 12.8 points on 51% shooting. He's the type of post presence who would make it easier for Towns to do his thing while neutralizing teams with lengthy front lines.

Turner is a good player, and it would likely require the Wolves to offer a first-round pick in any trade package. The Wolves should explore this deal, then sign the 25-year-old to a contract extension.

What would it take to get him? A first-rounder and Taurean Prince's expiring contract? Malik Beasley and a couple of second-round picks? Wolves interim basketball operations czar Sachin Gupta might have something crafty in mind, considering he developed ESPN's NBA Trade Machine. If he has a matrix that can land him Turner without a first-round pick, it's time to activate it. Sir Block-A-Lot would look good in Wolves colors.

Vikings need this one

The Vikings have been here before and flopped. They need a late-season win against the Bears on Monday night to fuel their playoff hopes.

Last season, a Week 15 loss to Chicago came back to bite them as they finished 7-9. They lost at home to the Bears in 2018 to finish 8-7-1 and out of the postseason. Embattled Bears coach Matt Nagy somehow is 5-1 against Mike Zimmer.

Will Monday night's matchup add to the Vikings' woes against Chicago? The Bears on Thursday presented a COVID report with a whopping 17 players — including five starters — on it. Several more had non-COVID-19 illnesses, including running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Their offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators are all in COVID protocol.

Sometimes it's not who you play, but when you play them.

Spring training trouble

There will be spring training sometime next year. When exactly that happens will be determined when the baseball players' union and owners agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Eventually, Twins fans will be able to flock to Fort Myers, Fla., to get away from the winter and watch spring training. But parts of Hammond Stadium might not be ready for your visit.

Lee County recently did an engineering and structural review of the Twins' spring training home and, citing an abundance of caution, has closed the boardwalk in the outfield of the renovated ballpark. This sounds a little troubling, considering that the boardwalk was added during the 2014-15 renovation.

As of now, roughly 1,700 seats in that area will not be sold. But officials were meeting late last week to consider their options, one of them being that the area could be fortified and reopened in time for spring training. Stay tuned.

... AND TWO PREDICTIONS ...

W's before Winter Classic

If COVID test results allow for it, the Wild will play three more games before its Winter Classic on New Year's Day at Target Field. Look for the Wild to win favorable matchups against Dallas and Detroit before a Dec. 27 visit to Winnipeg.

And a win in Windy City

The Vikings get it done on Monday night at Soldier Field, turning back the Bears 26-23 behind a big game from Justin Jefferson.