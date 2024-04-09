A proposal to repurpose the sales tax that helped pay for Target Field and use it for future Hennepin County health care infrastructure cleared an important first hurdle Tuesday at the Legislature.

The money Hennepin County borrowed to pay for its $355 million share of building Target Field will soon be paid back, thanks to the 0.15% sales tax approved by state lawmakers in 2006. The tax is equal to about 3 cents on a $20 purchase, and raises more than $50 million annually.

Rather than let it sunset, county leaders want to use about 80% of the future proceeds for infrastructure projects at HCMC and other health clinics the county owns. Some money also would be set aside for upkeep of Target Field, and the Twins would extend their lease through at least 2059.

A bill to repurpose the tax for 30 years beginning June 2025 has bipartisan support in both chambers of the Legislature. After a hearing Tuesday, the Senate Taxes Committee agreed to consider including the change in the tax policy bill the Legislature typically approves in the final days of session.

"One of Hennepin County's top legislative priorities is to ensure our residents can access top quality health care," Irene Fernando, Hennepin County Board chair, told the committee. "HCMC never turns away patients, no matter their insurance, financial situation or complexity of their need."

Stella Whitney-West, CEO of Northpoint Health & Wellness Center, told lawmakers the tax change would ensure residents have access to top-notch facilities. The county is wrapping up a $100 million project that expanded and updated her facility in north Minneapolis.

"Our impact is real," Whitney-West said. "When the county invests in high-quality health care infrastructure people and communities benefit."

Details of the proposal

After the county pays off its ballpark debt, more than $40 million per year raised from the sales tax would pay for health care facilities. County officials estimate $800 million worth of projects could be funded with the tax over the next 20 years.

County leaders say HCMC and other county health clinics need more than $1.5 billion of work over the next decade. That includes an inpatient tower county leaders and hospital officials want to build at HCMC.

Without dedicated funding, county officials will have to slowly chip away at that work. For instance, next week the County Board is expected to OK $15 million for safety and accessibility projects at HCMC.

In addition to health care, more than $10 million from the sales tax would be put aside each year to pay for upkeep of Target Field and the surrounding infrastructure. The Twins would put $4.5 million a year into a stadium capital fund and extend their lease through 2059 with two possible 10-year extensions after that.

Other spending commitments from when the tax was approved would remain. Each year, $2 million goes to youth sports and activities and $2 million for extended hours at county libraries.

What comes next?

The proposal has not had a hearing in the House, where it also has bipartisan support, but it remains unclear if it can win the backing of tax committee members.

Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, who chairs the Senate tax panel and is a co-sponsor of the bill, noted Tuesday that lawmakers agreed last year to pause consideration of local sales tax proposals while a panel studied the impact.

Rest said the bill's 2025 effective date could help supporters' case for including the change in this year's tax policy changes.