Left tackle
Aireontae Ersery
6-6, 325 pounds, sophomore
- Coach P.J. Fleck said Ersery could become the best offensive linemen he's coached.
Left guard
Axel Ruschmeyer
6-4, 305, senior
- Sixth-year senior from Holy Family started three games last year and six during the 2020 season.
Center
John Michael Schmitz
6-4, 320, senior
- Second-team All-Big Ten selection last year and preseason first-team All-America by Athlon Sports in 2022.
Right guard
Chuck Filiaga
6-6, 330, senior
- Graduate transfer from Michigan started eight games at left guard and three at right guard for the Wolverines.
Right tackle
Martes Lewis, sophomore, Merrillville, Ind.
Quinn Carroll, senior, Edina
JJ Guedet, junior, Washington, Ill.
Comment: Lewis (6-7, 330), Carroll (6-6, 310) and Guedet (6-7, 310) are battling for the starting job, and Fleck said the Gophers could use a rotation when the season begins.