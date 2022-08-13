Left tackle

Aireontae Ersery

6-6, 325 pounds, sophomore

Coach P.J. Fleck said Ersery could become the best offensive linemen he's coached.

Left guard

Axel Ruschmeyer

6-4, 305, senior

Sixth-year senior from Holy Family started three games last year and six during the 2020 season.

Center

John Michael Schmitz

6-4, 320, senior

Second-team All-Big Ten selection last year and preseason first-team All-America by Athlon Sports in 2022.

Right guard

Chuck Filiaga

6-6, 330, senior

Graduate transfer from Michigan started eight games at left guard and three at right guard for the Wolverines.

Right tackle

Martes Lewis, sophomore, Merrillville, Ind.

Quinn Carroll, senior, Edina

JJ Guedet, junior, Washington, Ill.

Comment: Lewis (6-7, 330), Carroll (6-6, 310) and Guedet (6-7, 310) are battling for the starting job, and Fleck said the Gophers could use a rotation when the season begins.