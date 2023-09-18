Two brothers have received prison terms topping eight years for joining with a cousin to carjack and drive a man around the Twin Cities in his own car while trying to drain his bank accounts and threatening to kill him during the hours-long ordeal.

T'Shawn T. Palton, 21, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to a nine-year sentence while co-defendant Jamal T. Funchess, 18, of Minneapolis, was given a term of 8 1⁄ 3 years after they pled guilty to the armed carjacking in Columbia Heights on Feb. 14 what the man thought was a meetup to buy a smartphone via Facebook Marketplace.

Their cousin, Barry E. Shinaul Jr., who turned 18 last month, "played the most significant role in the offense," read a prosecution court filing ahead of sentencing. "[His] conduct included bringing the gun to the carjacking, pistol-whipping the victim [and] repeatedly threatening the victim with violence, including murder."

Shinaul, of Columbia Heights, is charged in a juvenile petition with first-degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Anoka County District Court. The County Attorney's Office has indicated its intention to have Shinaul, who remains in custody, prosecuted as an adult.

This case is part of an ongoing campaign by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger to charge all carjacking cases involving adults as federal felonies, which carry tougher potential sentences.

Attorneys for Funchess and Palton each argued for their clients to receive prison terms of no more than five years, well below what ultimately was imposed.

"Here is a young man who was a college-bound senior who raised himself up with little to no family support and made a bad decision," Thomas Plunkett, Funchess' attorney, said in an interview Monday. "He's never even been in the back of a squad car, let alone a jail."

Brian Toder, Palton's attorney, wrote in a presentence filing that his client had an unstable upbringing in Chicago and Minneapolis. Palton's father abused him, and drug and alcohol abuse were common in his home.

"In Chicago, he was exposed to crime and violence," Toder wrote. "Gunfire was frequent. He actually saw people being shot in both Minneapolis and Chicago, including two of his friends. "While many people can overcome adverse childhood experiences, some are forced to struggle. Mr. Palton struggled and continues to struggle."

According to court documents in state and federal court:

Palton, Funchess and their teenage cousin posted an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace to purportedly to sell an iPhone for $250. A man responded, arranged to buy the phone and agreed to meet in a Columbia Heights apartment building parking lot near NE. University and 40th avenues, where Shinaul pointed a handgun at their "randomly chosen victim," then hit him with the weapon.

Shinaul, wearing a ski mask, ordered the man to the backseat of his Kia and drove off with Palton and Funchess, also masked, along.

They traveled in the car around the Twin Cities for three hours, holding their victim at gunpoint. During this time, they demanded that he surrender his cell phone, wallet, credit cards and banking information.

They attempted to withdraw money from gas stations in north Minneapolis and St. Paul while using his cards and stole $40 from his accounts but otherwise failed to drain large sums from his Cash App, Venmo and Paypal accounts.

Toward the end of the ordeal, the three discussed what to do with the victim and openly talked about killing him. Eventually, they dropped him on a road in St. Paul and left with his car as he ran to a Holiday gas station in Lilydale to call police.

Later that evening, the man helped law enforcement track down his phone using the "Find My iPhone" feature on a computer, watching the phone locator stop at an Embassy Suites in Bloomington. Police located his car in the hotel lot, while the phone locator placed it inside the hotel.

Hotel staff described seeing three men matching the descriptions provided by the victim, and also identified a woman with them. Shinaul soon approached officers and said he was with her. Police found a loaded .38-caliber revolver in his pants and later found that he was wearing the victim's Apple watch after they arrested him.

Officers in the parking lot arrested Palton after a brief foot pursuit outside, finding the stolen wallet along the path of Palton's flight. Funchess was found in the front seat of another car in the parking lot and apprehended.