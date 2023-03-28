Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A photo of Prince, who died of an opioid overdose nearly seven years ago, has been added to "The Faces of Fentanyl" memorial at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Minnesota music legend's image went on display Monday at the agency's headquarters just outside Washington, D.C., in Arlington, Va.

It's captioned in the same fashion as the other photos on exhibit, with his first name and "Forever 57," signifying Prince's age when he died from an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016.

The memorial blankets many walls with photos that were sent to the agency by loved ones who lost someone close to them to an overdose from the synthetic opioid.

Charles "Chazz" Smith said Tuesday he submitted the photo of his cousin Prince to the DEA for addition to the memorial.

In January 2019, Smith appeared at the third annual Opioid Awareness Day at the State Capitol. Speakers, including several legislators, urged state leaders to hold companies that make highly addictive prescription drugs accountable for their role in the opioid addiction crisis that has gripped the nation for many years.

"We're losing legends, we're losing potential legends and that's a shame," Smith said while attending the gathering.

Since 2020, drug overdoses are now linked to more than 100,000 deaths a year nationally, with about two-thirds of them fentanyl-related, according to the latest federal data. That's more than 10 times as many drug deaths as in 1988, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic.

Fentanyl mostly arrives in the U.S. from Mexico and is mixed into supplies of other drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills. Some users seek it out. Others don't know they're taking it.

The investigation into Prince's death concluded that he likely took counterfeit Vicodin painkillers that actually contained fentanyl.

Ingesting 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, meaning 1 gram could contain 500 lethal doses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.