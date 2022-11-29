METRO PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

The Star Tribune's Metro Players of the Year in football since the award began in 1984. All were seniors except for Cretin-Derham Hall's Carl McCullough, who was a junior in 1991.

Year Player, school Position

2021 Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels RB

2020 Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount LB/S

2019 RaJa Nelson, Lakeville North QB/DB

2018 Matt Cavanagh, Edina RB/DB

2017 Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie LB/RB/K

2016 Brad Davison, Maple Grove QB

2015 JD Spielman, Eden Prairie Athlete

2014 Robbie Grimsley. Hutchinson RB

2013 Jacques Perra, Roseville QB

2012 Bridgeport Tusler, Osseo RB

2011 Trey Heid, Lakeville North QB

2010 Eric Kline, Blaine QB

2009 A.J. Tarpley, Wayzata LB

2008 Anders Lee, Edina QB

2007 Michael Floyd, Cretin-Derham Hall WR

2006 Blake Sorensen, Eden Prairie LB/RB

2005 Jake Machacek, Eastview RB

2004 Walker Ashley, Eden Prairie DL

2003 Nathan Swift, Hutchinson RB

2002 John Majeski, Hastings RB/DB

2001 Kim Sarin, Cretin-Derham Hall RB/KR

2000 Joe Mauer, Cretin-Derham Hall QB

1999 Dominique Sims, DeLaSalle QB/DB

1998 Thomas Tapeh, St. Paul Johnson RB

1997 Marvin Spencer, Blaine RB

1996 Adam Runk, Stillwater DB/WR

1995 Aaron Runk, Stillwater RB

1994 LeRoy McFadden, Eden Prairie RB

1993 Tommy Reynolds, St. Paul Johnson RB

1992 Marcus Harris, Brooklyn Center RB

1991 Carl McCullough, Cretin-Derham Hall RB

1990 Bryce Darnell, Brooklyn Center QB

1989 Joe Dziedzic, Minneapolis Edison RB/LB

1988 Paul Meyer, Minneapolis Henry RB/LB

1987 Rod Smith, Roseville RB

1986 Kurt Gunning, Stillwater RB

1985 Bob Coughlin, Osseo NG/Ron Goetz, Waconia RB/LB

1984 Steve Walsh, Cretin-Derham Hall QB