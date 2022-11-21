— Star Tribune and Special to the Star Tribune

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

FINN BRINK, MAPLE GROVE

Senior forward

Sparked the Crimson's postseason run with six goals and six assists in six games. Finished with 29-31 overall.

College commitment: Wisconsin

CHASE CHESLOCK, ROGERS

Senior defenseman

Undisputed leader of the Royals. Contributed 10 goals and 29 assists.

College commitment: St. Thomas

WILL INGEMANN, WAYZATA

Senior goaltender

Third-year starter. Won 16 games, allowed 1.74 goals per game and blanked six opponents.

College commitment: undecided

SAM RANALLO, ROGERS

Senior forward

Sparked the Royals' breakout season with 28 goals and 34 assists. Likely Mr. Hockey candidate.

College commitment: undecided

GAVYN THORESON, ANDOVER

Senior forward

Led the Class 2A champion Huskies with 29 goals. He and Cayden Casey form the state's best 1-2 punch.

College commitment: St. Cloud State

BRADLEY WALKER, ORONO

Senior forward

Physical and skilled. Posted 26 goals and 22 assists for the Spartans last winter.

College commitment: undecided