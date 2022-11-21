FINN BRINK, MAPLE GROVE
Senior forward
Sparked the Crimson's postseason run with six goals and six assists in six games. Finished with 29-31 overall.
College commitment: Wisconsin
CHASE CHESLOCK, ROGERS
Senior defenseman
Undisputed leader of the Royals. Contributed 10 goals and 29 assists.
College commitment: St. Thomas
WILL INGEMANN, WAYZATA
Senior goaltender
Third-year starter. Won 16 games, allowed 1.74 goals per game and blanked six opponents.
College commitment: undecided
SAM RANALLO, ROGERS
Senior forward
Sparked the Royals' breakout season with 28 goals and 34 assists. Likely Mr. Hockey candidate.
College commitment: undecided
GAVYN THORESON, ANDOVER
Senior forward
Led the Class 2A champion Huskies with 29 goals. He and Cayden Casey form the state's best 1-2 punch.
College commitment: St. Cloud State
BRADLEY WALKER, ORONO
Senior forward
Physical and skilled. Posted 26 goals and 22 assists for the Spartans last winter.
College commitment: undecided