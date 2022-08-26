Saturday, 8 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

TV: Ch. 9 Radio: 100.3 FM

Vikings update: The Vikings are 0-2 in the preseason, losing to the Raiders 26-20 and the 49ers 17-7. ... Neither Kirk Cousins nor newly acquired quarterback Nick Mullens are expected to play, meaning Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond are likely to see all the offensive snaps for the third straight game. ... Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill Jr. leads the NFL with 3.5 sacks through two preseason games. ... The Vikings are averaging 4.83 yards per rush in the preseason, sixth in the NFL. ... The Vikings chose their punter, releasing Jordan Berry and keeping rookie Ryan Wright.

Broncos update: Denver is 1-1 in the preseason, beating the Cowboys 17-7 and losing to the Bills 42-15. ... The Broncos have a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, former Packers offensive coordinator, and a new starting quarterback in Russell Wilson. Hackett interviewed for the Vikings' head coaching job in January. ... Like the Vikings, the Broncos are trying to sort out their backup quarterback situation, choosing between Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien. Johnson started the first two preseason games; Rypien will start and play the first half against the Vikings.