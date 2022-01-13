Rosemount girls' soccer coach Gretchen Stramel guides her team toward "unfinished business." The Irish lost in the Class 3A state tournament semifinals a year ago. This season is all about a championship. Rosemount won its section final on Tuesday night and will be one of the top seeds when state tournament play begins next week.

0:45 Recounting 18 victories, 16 by shutout

2:25 Finding a variety of goal scorers

6:45 Jordan Hecht dominating in the goal

9:45 Core group of seniors setting tone

13:08 Shutout incentive program needed?

13:55 Celebrating the Rosemount boys making the soccer state tournament

15:30 Sorting out state tournament seeding

