Introduction: Host Michael Rand identifies the keys for the Wild and Wolves, who face critical Game 3s Friday back in Minnesota after disappointing playoff losses Wednesday. For the Wild, it's simple: Get back to the style of play that made the successful and stop being overthinking goalie decisions. For the Wolves, they need to lean into lineups that work — even if it means pushing aside the struggling Karl-Anthony Towns.

8:00: The Athletic's Nate Tice, an NFL writer and podcaster, joins Rand for an inside look at the process of preparing for the next week's draft. Why do mock drafts change so much? What are evaluators looking at? And what will the Vikings do at No. 23? Plus Tice, the son of former Vikings coach Mike Tice, tells some great stories from that era.

35:00: The Twins pitching depth is about to be tested.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports