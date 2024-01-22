JACKSON KOGLER

Stillwater • swimming

Improvement drives Kohler, and it's happening at a rate he likes.

A 6-4, 170-pound junior, he owns the state's second-fastest times in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley. He finished fourth in both events in the Class 2A state meet a year ago.

"I think I'm ahead of schedule since the start of the season," Kogler said. "I like the way I feel and the way I have been dropping times."

He posted times of 49.53 seconds in the 100 backstroke and 1 minute, 50.17 seconds in the 200 individual medley in the Section 4 True Team meet. Both are school records.

"Everything is clicking right now," Kogler said. "I still can get faster and improve in everything."

Ponies coach Brian Luke isn't afraid to put him in any event.

"Coach will put me in anything where he thinks I can get points to help the team out," Kogler said. "I don't mind it. I like going out of my comfort zone and trying new things."

Don't expect to see that come section time. He will be penciled in at his specialties.

"I was very proud of myself where I finished at state last year," Kogler said. "Now I have to beat the guys who finished ahead of me last year."

ALIDA AHERN

South St. Paul • girls hockey

The 5-10 senior guard has been a bright spot for the Hawks. Kamara has scored 30 or more points in four of her past five games, including a career-high 33 (along with 10 steals) against St. Anthony. She is averaging 28.3 points per game in January, and she's averaging 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game for the season.

The junior forward is making up for lost time after missing the first six games of the season with a back injury. She scored all four goals in a 4-0 victory over Hastings and had a hat trick and two assists in an 8-1 triumph over Chisago Lakes. "Alida is a strong, physical player who can score from anywhere," Packers coach Dave Palmquist said. "Her shot is her greatest asset — as hard of one as there is in the state."

CADEN BURNS

St. Paul Academy • Alpine skiing

Burns, a junior, was the medalist in the first two Independent Metro Athletic Conference meets of the year. He will miss the rest of the season to train with a United States developmental group in Europe from Jan. 20-Feb. 8. "This is what skiers work and dream to accomplish on their racing journey," Spartans coach Rob Thomas said. "He has a great attitude and assumes a natural leadership role."

SOMAH KAMARA

Cooper • basketball

LOUIS WEHMANN

Providence Academy • hockey

Wehmann has netted at least two goals in 10 consecutive games, running his season total to 36 goals. The 6-3, 210-pound senior forward had a season-high five goals against Hutchinson in December. He is coming off a 44-goal junior season and closing in on 200 points for his career. "Louis is a special player," Lions coach Chris Lewis said. "His game has grown tremendously over the last four years."

ERICA KAZIN

Orono/Delano • Nordic skiing

Since making the U.S. Midwest Junior National Team a year ago, Kazin has become one of the best racers in the state. "That gave her the confidence that she can ski with the top skiers in the state," Spartans coach Brian McCollor said. A senior, Kazin won an 11-team meet, finishing in 13 minutes, 48.7 seconds over a 5-kilometer course at Theodore Wirth Golf Course.

ALVIN PAYNE

Blaine • basketball

The 6-0 senior guard scored 36 points as Blaine surprised Anoka 93-88 for its fourth win of the season. It was the second consecutive 30-point game for Payne, who scored 96 points in a three-game stretch. "He's an exceptionally explosive guard with the ability to finish through contact and get to the rim.," Bengals coach Lance Pettis said. "In short, he is a problem for the opposition."

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.



