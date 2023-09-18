Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A batch of possibly undercooked Spam accidentally reached store shelves and should be tossed if consumers have it in their cupboards, federal regulators say.

Only cans of classic Spam with an expiration date of August 2024 and lot code A08173 printed on the bottom of the can are affected by the health advisory. The products were only known to be sold at H.E.B. grocery store locations in Texas.

Austin, Minn.-based Hormel Foods told the U.S Department of Agriculture "they inadvertently shipped product that may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility," according to a news release.

Spam is cooked in its own can and, like all meat products, needs to reach a certain temperature to ensure pathogens that cause foodborne illnesses are killed.

No illnesses have been reported. A recall was not issued because the product is likely not still available for purchase, according to the USDA.

Customers with questions can reach Hormel at 1-800-523-4635 or cresponse@hormel.com.