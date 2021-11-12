A 69-year-old woman fatally stabbed her husband in their New Hope home, authorities said Friday.

Leon Mitchell, 71, was stabbed in the left forearm on Oct. 31 and died later that day at North Memorial Health Hospital, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Mitchell's wife was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and later released from jail as police await further investigation by the medical examiner before sending the case to the County Attorney's Office, New Hope Police Capt. Scott Slawson said.

The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Slawson said the stabbing occurred in the home the couple shared at The Residence at North Ridge senior living complex. He couldn't explain how a stab wound in the arm led to Mitchell's death.

"That's part of what we're waiting for in regards to the investigation," he said.

