Police in Hopkins said they are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a man Sunday night at an apartment complex.

Officers went to 320 N. Blake Road about 7:40 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, police said.

The shooter remained at large Monday, but there appeared to be no danger to the community, police said.

"Information known to the police department shows this to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the general community," police said in a news release.

Police have classified the man's death as a homicide and the investigation continues.

Tim Harlow