Officials on Thursday identified the toddler who died in Moorhead under what police are calling suspicious circumstances early this week.

Three-year-old Estyn Deronjic was taken by ambulance from an apartment in the 1500 block of S. Belsly Boulevard shortly after law enforcement, fire and ambulance personnel arrived about 1:10 a.m. on a report that the child was not breathing, police said. Estyn was taken by ambulance to nearby Sanford Hospital and died there soon afterward, they said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office's determination of what led to Estyn's death is pending toxicology results.

Fire emergency dispatch said the boy was 3 years old and added that a female in the unit in the Stonecrest Apartments was reported to be screaming, "Breathe, baby boy, breathe!"

Police said in a statement that the boy and a young sibling had been staying at the apartment "for an extended period. They had been under the primary care of acquaintances of the biological parents."

The younger sibling has been placed in protective custody, and charges have yet to be filed as the investigation continues.