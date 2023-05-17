Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that damaged the Minneapolis Public Schools administration headquarters.

Officers responded around 2:10 p.m. Monday to 911 calls reporting about a dozen shots fired in the 2100 block of Girard Avenue N. More calls came from staff at the Davis Center for Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS), on the same block.

The callers reported a café window was broken by gunfire in the shooting, according to a MPS statement released Monday.

"A drive-by shooting outside MPS headquarters shattered a café window, a shooting that occurred while a few staff members were in the courtyard," the statement read. "Everyone is shaken but safe."

Using video footage and witness information, officers located one of two vehicles suspected in the shooting, the according to the Minneapolis Police Department news release.

The teenagers were allegedly driving a stolen Kia and fled the officers near North Lowry and Logan avenues. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter helped follow the Kia, and around 2:30 p.m. the four teenagers ran from the Kia at the intersection of 28th Street East and Portland Avenue S.

Chief Brian O'Hara was near the location and ran after one of the suspects, who was put under arrest, the release added.

One of the teenagers was not arrested, and the three others were booked into the Hennepin County juvenile detention center on suspicion of weapons-related charges. Two guns were found inside the stolen Kia, the release says.

"The reckless and violent behavior being undertaken by juveniles in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles is an emergency," said O'Hara in the release. "These juveniles are a danger to themselves and to anyone who happens to be around them."

Rattled by the incident, the school district encouraged employees who need support to contact a manager or its employee assistance program.

"MPS continues to work with community stakeholders on reducing gun violence and violent crime as this issue impacts our entire city," the release said.

Staff writer Mara Klecker contributed to this article.