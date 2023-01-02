Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan provide a quick dispatch from Lambeau Field, where the Vikings fell 41-17 in a blowout defeat that keeps the Packers' playoff chances alive. How was Justin Jefferson held to one catch? How confident should the 12-4 Vikings be?

