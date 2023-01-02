GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan provide a quick dispatch from Lambeau Field, where the Vikings fell 41-17 in a blowout defeat that keeps the Packers' playoff chances alive. How was Justin Jefferson held to one catch? How confident should the 12-4 Vikings be?
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.