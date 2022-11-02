There's a lot going on. First, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the acquisition of former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, then Ben Goessling joins to elaborate on the move and fit in the offense, then Chip Scoggins hops in to give his thoughts on where this franchise is headed. There's also some talk about Sunday's game in Washington and ex-Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.