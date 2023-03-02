Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

INDIANAPOLIS — Vikings brass is in Indianapolis this week to learn about draft prospects, but the first order of business is managing the salary cap ahead of free agency this month. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the future of high-priced veterans following talks with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O'Connell and others this week in Indianapolis.

