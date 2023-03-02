INDIANAPOLIS — Vikings brass is in Indianapolis this week to learn about draft prospects, but the first order of business is managing the salary cap ahead of free agency this month. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the future of high-priced veterans following talks with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O'Connell and others this week in Indianapolis.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.