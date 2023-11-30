Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss head coach Kevin O'Connell's comments entering the bye week regarding his decision at quarterback. Why does veteran Nick Mullens make the most sense? What happened with Joshua Dobbs' struggles? They also open the mailbag and answer your questions about the run game, NFC playoff matchups, D.J. Wonnum and more.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.