Receiver Justin Jefferson said he could tell the team didn't have energy as soon as he entered the Vikings locker room before Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Rams. Linebacker Anthony Barr said the crowd wasn't in it. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap an offense that couldn't get out of the starting blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Most Read
-
Souhan: Jefferson sets record, then sets off quiet storm about Vikings offense
-
As Vikings won turnover battle and lost to Rams, they set dubious record
-
Five extra points: Refs quick whistle on forward progress irks Zimmer
-
Lifeless loss: Vikings can't find motivation as they fall 30-23 to Rams
-
Souhan: Desperate and shorthanded, Vikings can blame betrayals by unvaccinated players