The Vikings nearly blew a 29-0 lead to the Steelers, with some of the same issues showing up in their lack of cornerback depth or a consistent four-man pass rush. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap another wild ending from U.S. Bank Stadium.
