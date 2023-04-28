The Vikings landed a coveted cohort for superstar Justin Jefferson on Thursday night. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss USC receiver Jordan Addison, one of the youngest players in this year's NFL Draft, as well as GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's decision to stay put at No. 23 overall and the quick run on quarterbacks.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.