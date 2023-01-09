First-year head coach Kevin O'Connell kept most players healthy while getting the offense moving forward again during a 29-13 win against the Bears to end the regular season. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the win from Soldier Field, where a patchwork offensive line got meaningful work together ahead of a playoff rematch against the Giants.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.