Urotronic Inc., a medical device startup in Plymouth, has been sold in a deal that could be worth as much as $600 million.

New Hampshire-based Laborie Medical Technologies will make an upfront cash payment of $255 million to secure the deal. Milestone payments, based on Urotronic meeting financial targets, could add up to an additional $345 million to the transaction.

Urotronic's breakthrough product is Optilume, a drug-coated balloon that offers minimally invasive treatment option for men suffering from urinary tract conditions such as an enlarged prostate.

Urotronic's Optilume BPH Catheter System secured approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2021. Laborie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Urotronic for the Optilume device in January 2022.

"There has never been a minimally invasive, combination drug-device therapy like Optilume before, leading to a highly disruptive, paradigm change for physicians treating urethral strictures and BPH [benign prostatic hyperplasia]," said Mike Frazzette, CEO of Laborie, in a statement.

In 2018 Urotronic raised $20 million in a financing round where investors included Mayo Clinic.

Minneapolis-based Piper Sandler Cos. served as financial adviser to Urotronic in the Laborie deal.

The Medical Alley network has tracked 15 deals so far this year where a Minnesota health care or medical company has been sold to an out-of-state entity. The largest of those was Abbott Laboratories' $850 million acquisition of New Brighton-based Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Frank Jaskulke, Medical Alley's vice president of innovation, said that the Urotronic deal stands out because debt costs and market uncertainty have been reducing the volume of transactions during 2023.

"The device M&A has been down this year," said Jaskulke.

Christopher Barry, a previous CEO of Urotronic, plead guilty in 2017 to stealing trade secrets from a previous employer and bringing that confidential information to Urotronic. The company said it had no knowledge of Barry's actions demanded his resignation after discovering what he had done.