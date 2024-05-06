Minnesota-based Hormel Foods has issued a voluntary recall of two Planters products the company produced at its Austin facility in April.

"These products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the company said in a release.

A listeria infection may give healthy individuals short-term symptoms such as fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the company said. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

The recall affects 4-oz. packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts with a "best if used by" date of April 11, 2025. It also affects 8.75-oz. cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts with a "best if used by" date of April 5, 2026.

There are no reports of illnesses related to the products. The affected packages were sent to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Alabama and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.