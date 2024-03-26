Plans to build a water park at the Mall of America in Bloomington are picking up steam again after previous efforts stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bloomington City Council will get an update and look at the concepts for the 143,000-square-foot Mystery Cove Waterpark at Mall of America during a joint meeting Thursday with the city's Port Authority.

Though about a third smaller than previous plans, the water park will include a wave pool, lazy river, splash pad, 30 slides and rides, and a fully retractable roof giving guests "visibility to the sky for an outdoor feel year-round," a report from the Port Authority said.

The roof, use of advanced mechanical systems and its smaller footprint are projected to cut energy costs by 40% to 50% compared with previous plans, city documents said.

"Continuing to keep the Mall of America destination fresh, and developing attractions and experiences that bring new audiences, is essential to the financial health of the mall," the report said. "MOA's continued strong performance is essential to defraying the property tax that residents would otherwise need to pay."

The City Council and Port Authority are expected to discuss options to finance the $300 million project that would also include a skyway connecting the park to the giant mall and a new parking deck. Future plans call for a hotel to be built, according to the report.

Billed as a tourist attraction for local, regional and international visitors, construction on the park that would have room for 3,000 guests at a time could start in 2025 and could open in late 2027.



