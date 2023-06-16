Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — A small plane landed on Interstate 35 about 35 miles south of Duluth Friday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The agency reports the small, single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing at 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Barnum and Mahtowa, coming to a rest in the roadside ditch after landing safely.

No one was injured, and there was little damage to the plane, the state patrol said.

Authorities are determining how to move it, said Stephanie Christensen, a Minnesota Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

MnDOT is asking drivers to travel with extreme caution until 4 p.m., as thousands head north for Grandma's Marathon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.