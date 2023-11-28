Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A small single-engine aircraft crash landed on a north metro highway Tuesday morning and struck a vehicle before coming to rest.

The Piper PA-28 went down about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 81 and West Broadway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The pilot, who was the only person on the plane, reported engine problems before landing, the FAA said.

The plane registered to Thunderbird Aviation had departed the Crystal Airport at 7:13 a.m. and was returning to the airport at the time of the crash, according to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com.

A spokesman for Thunderbird Aviation confirmed it was one of the flight school's planes, but offered no further information.

Brooklyn Park Police spokesman Elliot Faust said there were minor injuries reported, but it was not immediately clear who was hurt.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate

Motorists can expect traffic disruptions in the area for the next few hours, Faust said.