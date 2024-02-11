When the Gophers football team plays Big Ten newcomer UCLA on Oct. 12 in Rose Bowl stadium, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck will not be on the Bruins sideline.

Several national media outlets on Friday listed Fleck as a potential candidate to replace Chip Kelly, who resigned as UCLA's coach to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State. On Saturday, Fleck refuted the speculation with a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"Honored to be the Head Football Coach at Minnesota!! Ready for an ELITE 2024 season!! Now, back to our wedding anniversary trip!!'' Fleck wrote.

A source told the Star Tribune on Friday that he "heard the rumor" and hadn't heard anything else regarding Fleck and the Bruins job.

In seven seasons with the Gophers, Fleck has a 50-34 overall record and a 29-32 Big Ten mark. He is 5-0 in bowl games with Minnesota. Fleck's contract, signed in December of 2022, averages $6 million per year and runs through the 2029 season.

Under Fleck, the Gophers had a breakthrough season in 2019, when they went 11-2, beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl and finished No. 10 in both the final Associated Press and coaches polls. It was the program's best finish since the 1962 team finished 10th in the final AP poll, and Fleck earned Big Ten coach of the year honors.

After a 3-4 record in a 2020 season shortened by COVID-19, the Gophers produced back-to-back 9-4 campaigns. In 2023, they went 5-7 in the regular season, losing their final four games, but received an invitation to the Quick Lane Bowl because of their Academic Progress Rating. They beat Bowling Green in Detroit to finish 6-7.