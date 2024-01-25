Self-proclaimed "kimchi junkie" Guy Fieri has raved about Pizzeria Lola's storied pies. Now the folks at Time Out Magazine have come to the same conclusion as the publication listed the South Minneapolis eatery as its 16th favorite pizza joint in the U.S.

The magazine gave a specific shout-out to the pizzeria's Niman Ranch short rib pies and its kimchi and Korean sausage dish. Its writers also love the establishment's "cheeky décor" and its photo booth. The pizzeria opened to rave reviews in 2013 and chef and co-owner Ann Kim was named Best Chef: Midwest by the James Beard Foundation in 2019.

She was also the main focus of the pizza episode of the Netflix series "Chef's Table" in 2022. The feature drew audiences from across the globe — Kim said she was inundated with DMs from as far away as Denmark and India.

In addition to pizzeria staples such as margherita and a Hawaiian pie, Lola's menu offerings include a Korean BBQ pizza with beef short ribs and arugula, and a Seoul chicken pizza featuring a gochujang marinade. The eatery also rolled out a line of frozen pizzas during the pandemic amid the moratorium on indoor dining.

In the years since Kim launched Pizzeria Lola, she's also started two more pizza joints: Young Joni in northeast Minneapolis and Hello Pizza in Edina.