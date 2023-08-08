MUSIC

Pink

It is the summer of pink thanks to a movie called "Barbie" and the mononymous pop superstar Pink bringing her stadium tour to North America. Others may sing songs of pain and pleasure with soaring voices, as Pink does, but no one else mixes in high-flying acrobatics — while singing, no less. Expect the gymnastics — physically and vocally — as this extraordinary concertizer delivers "Raise Your Glass" and "Just Give Me a Reason" along with "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" from this year's "Trustfall" album. Opening is another powerhouse vocalist, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Pat Benatar, as well as rockers Grouplove of "Tongue Tied" fame and DJ Kid Cut Up. (7 p.m. Thu. Thu. Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Mpls., $50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Zach Bryan

Less than a year after he was honorably discharged from the Navy, the Oklahoma country singer with the storybook rise to fame heard 6,000 young fans outside Surly Brewery last fall sing along to his Springsteen-meets-red-dirt songs, including his best-known hit, "Something in the Orange." His first stop in town as an arena headliner should essentially be a repeat of that ultra-warm scene, but with twice as many singers aboard. West Virginia picker Charles Wesley Godwin opens. (8 p.m. Wed., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., resale tickets only, targetcenter.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Ed Sheeran

The King of Wedding First Dances has a big surprise for Minneapolis this week: After years of performing solo with just a guitar and a looping machine, he now has a band, which he added in 2021. The quintet plus a string section will join Sheeran at both his State Theatre concert for 2,200 and his in-the-round U.S. Bank Stadium show for 50,000. This tour's generous 27-song set is heavy on material from this year's "-" (pronounced "subtract") as well as wedding winners like "Thinking Out Loud" and "Perfect." Ben Kweller opens at the State; Khalid and Cat Burns warm up the Vikings stadium crowd. (7:30 p.m. Fri., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., sold out, and 6 p.m. Sat. U.S. Bank Stadium, Mpls. $49 and up, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Pizza Lucé Block Party

Back after a four-year hiatus — and now another attempt to bring the fun back to downtown Minneapolis — this grand poobah of the local block party scene returns with a lineup as eclectic as its host's menu of pies. Minneapolis icons Morris Day & the Time make for C-O-O-L headliners over some of the city's hippest music makers of modern time, including electro-hip-hop wordsmith Dua Saleh, harmonious twangers the Cactus Blossoms and indie-rock mainstays Bad Bad Hats, plus Vial, Graveyard Club, Obi Original and Supportive Parents. (2:30-10 p.m. Sat., Pizza Lucé Downtown, 119 N. 4th St., Mpls., all ages, $23-$69, eventbrite.com)

C.R.

Lakeside Guitar Fest

The two-day event formerly known as the Lowertown Guitar Fest returns to St. Paul's Como Lake with a new name but the same coolly eclectic formula of instrumental pickers/players. This year's big name is Marc Ribot, who's famously played with Tom Waits and Elvis Costello and will perform here with his group the Jazz-Bins. He headlines Saturday afternoon's free schedule over HoneyButter, Rod Harris Jr. and Joyann Parker. Friday's free roster includes Minnesota's acoustic blues/folk master Charlie Parr, the Mood Swings and Brothers in Mud. (6-9:30 Fri., 11:45 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul, free, musicmission.com)

C.R.

Tamara Wilson

While the Source Song Festival abounds with scintillating singing, this is the peak of this year's concerts. Soprano Wilson is an international opera star renowned for her way with Verdi, Mozart, Strauss and Wagner, with star turns to her credit at New York's Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna Staatsoper and Italy's La Scala. She'll be joined by tenor Anthony Dean Griffey and one of America's great collaborative pianists, Warren Jones, for song cycles by Juliana Hall and Evan Snyder and the work that makes this a destination concert, Richard Strauss' "Four Last Songs." (7:30 p.m. Thu., Westminster Hall, Nicollet Mall and Alice Rainville Place, Mpls., $25, sourcesongfestival.org)

ROB HUBBARD

THEATER

'Far Away Places'

For this latest offering in Illusion Theater's summer series at Lyndale Gardens in the south metro, pianist and accordionist Dan Chouinard accompanies Twin Cities singers Prudence Johnson and T. Mychael Rambo as well as Bradley Greenwald for an evening of stories and songs. In the serene setting of a Richfield amphitheater, the crew promises a free and entertaining trip to 'faraway places.' (7 p.m. Wed., Amphitheater at Lyndale Gardens, 6400 Lyndale Av. S., Richfield. illusiontheater.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

DANCE

'Abolition in Evolution (Part 1)'

Music and dance performances have been popping all summer at Peavey Plaza, and the fun continues this week with Threads Dance Project. The troupe performs excerpts from "Abolition in Evolution (Part 1)," a piece that is about the power each individual has to create a better world. Choreographer Karen L. Charles found inspiration from "The Quaking of America" by Resmaa Menakem for the work, and it's the first in a series of three. Bring something you can move in, as part of the event involves an invitation for the audience to join in the exploration of movement. (6 p.m. Sat., Peavey Plaza, 1101 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. Free, greenminneapolis.org)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Minnesota Zoo

Seasonal attractions Dino Hideout and Llama Trek are still open. Walk among realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat and run wild through new play structures. Along the Northern Trail, guests can walk among free-roaming llamas. With close access, observe how llamas spend their days at the zoo. For extra fees, guests may feed a llama, walk a llama on a designated path or get a Backstage Pass Experience where you can help care for the llamas with staffers. (Zoo hours through Sept. 4 for Llama Trek; Dino Hideout while weather permits, $15.95-$21.95, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, mnzoo.org)