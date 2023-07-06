Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Anders Larson, who helped Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa win the Class 2A boys golf state title in 2022, will play in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic as an amateur. The tournament begins Thursday in Silvis, Ill.

Larson, a Pine Island native who will be a sophomore at Tennessee Tech this fall, shot a 7-under par 65 in a qualifying event on Monday at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Ill., to earn one of four qualifying spots at TPC Deere Run.

Larson finished third individually in 2022 at the state meet at Ridges at Sand Creek with a two-day total of 145. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the team title with a score of 616 — four strokes ahead of Holy Family.

Larson finished ninth individually at the 2021 state meet to help his team to a fourth-place finish.

