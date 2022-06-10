A pilot was injured Friday morning when the plane he was flying crashed in a field near the western Minnesota town of Granite Falls.

The pilot, a 67-year-old man from Granite Falls, was flown by helicopter to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. His condition was not immediately known, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office said.

A 911 caller reported that the 1971 American Aviation AA-1A 2- seat plane went down just after 7 a.m. in a field near the town's airport. The caller said the pilot was walking near the plane with cuts on his head, the sheriff's office said.

The FAA is investigating. No other information was immediately available.