Photos: Second day of storm brings cold, wind

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

As the snow that fell Wednesday subsides, a winter storm will bring a prolonged period of strong winds that are expected to drop wind chill readings dangerously low and create whiteout conditions that threaten to disrupt travel on the ground and air for a second straight day on Thursday, December 22, 2022.