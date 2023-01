Photos: Minnesotans protest the executions in Iran at the State Capitol

Minnesota Iranian community members gathered for a rally protesting the executions of political prisoners in Iran and to spread awareness and visibility to the uprisings in Iran in the name of the movement for "Woman, Life, Freedom" at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.