Photos: Every Body Can Bird event at Eastman Nature Center

Every Body Can Bird, an accessible and inclusive birding event, was held at Eastman Nature Center in Maple Grove on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Bird enthusiasts had a chance to go birding with a naturalist on the sidewalk around the nature center and move inside to the observation room to watch birds visit the feeders right outside the window.