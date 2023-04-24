Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Minneapolis school bus driver hit and killed a pedestrian Monday morning in south Minneapolis, school officials said.

The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. near E. 28th Street and S. Cedar Avenue, said School District spokeswoman Crystina Lugo-Beach.

"The report is that somebody is still trapped under the bus," emergency dispatch audio disclosed shortly after the pedestrian was struck. The victim was dead at the scene.

Officials have yet to disclose any identifying information about the pedestrian.

One student on the bus at the time was not hurt "and was safely transported to school," Lugo-Beach said in a statement.

The district contracted with Septran for the bus and the driver.

Police are investigating the incident and have yet to release any information as of Monday afternoon.